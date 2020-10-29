‘Black Widow’ Co-Stars Florence Pugh And Scarlett Johansson Talk ‘Sisterly Bonding’

Florence Pugh is recalling the funny way in which she bonded with Scarlett Johansson on the set of “Black Widow”.

The British star revealed that the pair did some “sisterly bonding” by “taking the p**s” out of each other during filming.

In a cover interview for Marie Claire’s winter issue, Pugh said, “I think maybe the tiredness did add to my not being so self-aware and just, I suppose, allowing myself to start taking the p**s out of Scarlett from Day 1, which was great.

“From that point onward, we kind of did it to each other. It was instant sisterly bonding.”

Elsewhere in the interview, both actresses considered the types of roles they pursue.

“I look for women who I feel I can relate to on some level, that I have empathy for,” said Johansson. “That’s a bit complicated, obviously, because you can have empathy for people in different ways, and for different reasons. But if I can empathize with a character, no matter what their moral compass is, then that’s important to me.”

Pugh added, “It’s always been, kind of, No. 1 top priority for me to find women who are totally fascinating and totally powerful in their own way. I really want to recognize the women I play, whether it’s that I recognize my mom in her, or my gran in her, or my sister in her. I want to play complex and confusing characters.”

Marie Claire’s winter issue hits newsstands on Nov. 17.