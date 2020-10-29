Andrea Bocelli Teams Up With Cecilia Bartoli For Stunning Duet, ‘Pianissimo’

Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli for a new duet, “Pianissimo”.

Written by composer Mauro Malavasi, who has been working with Bocelli for almost 30 years, the song is composed in a minimalistic and elegant style inspired by the French avant-garde composer Erik Satie.

Bocelli explains of the track, “‘Pianissimo’ is an enlightened dialogue between a couple who feel God’s gaze and love move through their romantic relationship. As is often found in Malavasi’s compositions, the piano is centre stage as it accompanies the singers’ intertwined melodies.”

Bartoli adds, “It was wonderful to sing the ‘Pianissimo’ duet with Andrea. It is such a beautiful melody – I really enjoyed it!”

The pair released a video to accompany the duet, featuring them in the grounds and oval room of the elegant Tenuta Corbinaia in Tuscany.

Directed by Riccardo Guarnieri and Luca Scota, the clip features stunning overhead shots of the Italian countryside in late summer.

The song comes as Bocelli prepares to release his new album Believe on November 13.

In addition to the collaboration with Bartoli, there is also a duet with Alison Krauss and a new composition from Ennio Morricone, a longtime collaborator of Bocelli, titled “Inno sussurato” (“Whispered Hymn”), as well as covers of “Hallelujah” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Bocelli has composed his own versions of “Ave Maria” and “Padre Nostro” specially for this record, as well.

The world-renowned tenor says of his upcoming LP, “The Believe tracklist is the result of a spiritual journey that I have been on for the last few years, which has led to constant growth.

“This new album is the embodiment of a need to lay a new path — modest, incomplete and subjective as it may be — that brings together tracks that speak to the soul, thereby giving the person listening an incentive to engage with their own spiritual side and listen to what it has to impart.”