Gigi Hadid Handwrites Letter Thanking Loved Ones For Baby Gifts: ‘I Am Overwhelmed’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Gigi Hadid is feeling the love on her new motherhood journey.

Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, welcomed their first child — a baby girl — on Sept. 19. The supermodel penned a handwritten letter thanking everyone who had sent her family presents in celebration of the baby’s birth.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Body For The First Time

“I just want to put out there,” Hadid’s letter starts, “while I have the time, that when I do thank you’s on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t gotten a public ‘thanks.’

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love— and I will slowly probably share them,” she continues. “BUT thank you cards are on their way. If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!”

RELATED: Niall Horan Congratulates Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid

Photo: Instagram/Gigi Hadid
Photo: Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Hadid and Malik reportedly welcomed their daughter on a farm in rural Pennsylvania, where they have been isolating since May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two have dated sporadically since late 2015. She publicly confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in April.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP