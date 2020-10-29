Gigi Hadid Handwrites Letter Thanking Loved Ones For Baby Gifts: ‘I Am Overwhelmed’

Gigi Hadid is feeling the love on her new motherhood journey.

Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, welcomed their first child — a baby girl — on Sept. 19. The supermodel penned a handwritten letter thanking everyone who had sent her family presents in celebration of the baby’s birth.

“I just want to put out there,” Hadid’s letter starts, “while I have the time, that when I do thank you’s on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t gotten a public ‘thanks.’

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love— and I will slowly probably share them,” she continues. “BUT thank you cards are on their way. If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!”

Photo: Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Hadid and Malik reportedly welcomed their daughter on a farm in rural Pennsylvania, where they have been isolating since May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two have dated sporadically since late 2015. She publicly confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in April.