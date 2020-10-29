Netflix Rolls Out Red Carpet For Elegant ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer

The royals have arrived in the season 4 trailer for “The Crown”.

Netflix has a new trailer for “The Crown” approximately two weeks out from the season premiere. Writer/executive producer Peter Morgan touched on Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher in a press release.

“It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart,” said Morgan. “They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity, and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect.

“But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities,” he continued. “I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season.”

The impending season stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Season 4 of “The Crown” premieres Nov. 15.