Susan Sarandon And Danny Glover Star In Video For Julia Stone’s ‘Dance’

Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover are proving that they can still shake a leg at 74.

The pair of actors showcase their smooth moves in a new music video for Julia Stone’s “Dance”.

Sarandon and Glover go out on a date and dance together in the streets in scenes from the romantic video.

“Particularly in this moment, I wanted to make a memorable video with a whimsical message about love … a story reflecting the times, where more than ever we need to come together and connect,” said director Jessie Hill, according to Stereogum.

Hill wanted to explore an “oft-neglected demographic,” reframing how people typically view age.

She continued, “There’s a specific sexiness to maturity, something to revere. We need to see more examples of the wiser generation portrayed in film as exciting, open and highly desirable. Having two icons like Danny and Susan come together to breathe life into this concept was a dream come true.”

Recalling her writing of the song, Australian musician Julia Stone shared, “I was thinking about the moments we can share, when words are ineffective to communicate to those you love or are just unnecessary in a moment of deep connection… When there’s nothing else to say or do, ‘Why don’t we dance?’.”

Stone’s new album Sixty Summers is set for release in Feb. 2021.