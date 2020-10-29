Cody Calafiore Says Decision To Take Enzo Over Nicole To Final Two On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Was Both ‘Calculated’ And ‘Personal’

Last night, Cody Calafiore was crowned the winner of “Big Brother: All-Stars” by a unanimous 9-0 vote.

After winning the final Head of Household competition, the 29-year-old took Enzo Palumbo over former winner Nicole Franzel to the final two.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with the all-star, who shares that was both a calculated and personal decision.

“I wanted to be loyal to Enzo, but the decision really came…it was confirmed this week because I was going over all of the different scenarios this week once we were in the final three,” he explains.

“I felt like I could beat [Nicole], but it could go her way. I was like, ‘If I take Enzo, I have so many points.’

“I can’t say that the personal aspect wasn’t there. I really wanted Enzo to be in the final two, I felt like he was dogged a lot on his season for not really winning a lot of comps and his strategy wasn’t implemented. But he has a ton of strategy,” Calafiore says.

Despite the fact that he sent a shocked and heartbroken Nicole to the jury, Calafiore says that both she and Enzo were crucial to his game.

“They were the most important aspect of my game, without one of them, I don’t have the same game. I needed the both of them. To get the final three with them was even more of an accomplishment,” he shares.

The last time Calafiore played “Big Brother”, he won the final HOH, but chose loyalty over strategy and took Derrick Levasseur to the final two. However, it cost him the win as Derrick swept up the votes from the jury and became the champion.

“The game that I played on 16 was just not strategy-driven, and the strategy was Derrick. That’s why I thought him and I had such an incredible duo because now I saw on the other end what information coming in and processing it is like,” Calafiore recalls.

However, Calafiore “can’t say that I played a better game” than his former season 16 alliance member.

“He was a whole new style to ‘Big Brother’ and that’s why he’s a legend. I respect the game that I played and I felt very confident when I say I deserve the money this time. I can’t say I would have done it if it wasn’t for playing the game with him,” he says.

