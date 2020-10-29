Anne Hathaway Had Second Date With Her Husband At Drew Barrymore’s Halloween Party

Anne Hathaway and Drew Barrymore go way, way back.

Hathaway recently appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Ahead of Halloween weekend, Barrymore shared a photo of the two stars at one of Barrymore’s Halloween parties.

“I actually have a picture of you from one of our Halloween parties and we had known each other for a while at this point,” the talk show host shared. Hathaway asked Barrymore, “Do you know who the guy next to me is?… That’s my husband and your Halloween party was our second date.”

Hathaway dished about her rather imaginative Halloween costume.

“My costume that year was Lost Angeles,” she said. “I imagined that I was a starlet who had fallen on hard times and been run over and my hairdo in that was a wig that reminded me of a Seventeen magazine shoot that you did when I was a teenager that I spent all summer trying to replicate but it was impossible because you have angel hair and mine is lovely but it is brown and straight.”

The one-time Academy Award winner (“Les Miserables”) and two-time nominee (“Rachel Getting Married”) also touched on some career regrets.

“In terms of roles that I think have come and gone because I’m not sure,” Hathaway said. “Well, to be honest, I think there are probably people, it’s their time more than my time, I wish that I played Juliet in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and I wish I played Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’.”