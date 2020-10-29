Cara Santana Stuns On The Cover Of LaPalme Magazine And Embraces A ‘New Start’

Despite a difficult year, entrepreneur, actress and activist Cara Santana says she’s optimistic about the future and using her voice to effect change.

The 36-year-old actress stuns on the cover of LaPalme Magazine, where she shows off the second season of her self-titled clothing collection in a series of sultry images. With the recent death of her dog and divorce from “Desperate Housewives” actor Jesse Metcalfe, Santana discusses the personal challenges she’s faced this year, and her hopes to “close the chapter” to find a “new space and new start in 2021.”

“They say divorce, death, and moving are the three most stressful things you can do in life, and I’m doing all three of them right now,” she said. “I have many great things in my life, like love, friendship, sobriety, and my health, but this has been a challenging year. I’m mourning the loss of my dog, and obviously, past relationships and moving have been taking up a lot of time.”

She detailed her extensive activism efforts with the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles. “Going out during this modern-day civil rights movement, having my voice heard, and standing in solidarity and being one of many in towering numbers, it’s just something I didn’t hesitate to think about — it comes naturally,” Santana explained. “I think the great shift that we see occurring is the recognition that there needs to be change, and it’s so long overdue.”

It was compelling. I marched for seven days straight, seven consecutive days protesting. I also spent time cleaning up trash after parts of L.A. were pretty decimated after some of the protests turned into rioting. I helped clean up the street corners for the shop owners,” she added.

Santana is clearly passionate about her activism, after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, she travelled to the island to assist with small business relief efforts. She’s raised awareness of separated families at the U.S.-Mexican border and supports numerous organizations, including UNICEF, ASPCA and The Humane Society.

Santana also recently cast her vote for the upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, revealing she’s voting Democrat. “Casting my vote for the greater good of society and humanity is important, but there are also local issues that I think people overlook. I think it’s important to use your voice. I know it sounds cliché, but we only have one voice. If we aren’t connected to community and humanity and one another, then we’re separating ourselves from it,” she admitted, going on to say, “I choose to vote because together, we’re more powerful than we are separate and apart.”

As for the future, she’s hopeful “society can come together and see each other’s similarities and not our differences.” She concluded, adding, “There’s so much clarity in our society right now. We all want the same things: health, happiness, security, and safety.”