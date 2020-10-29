Amal And George Clooney Honoured At Virtual Simon Wiesenthal Center Tribute Dinner

George and Amal Clooney are being recognized for their efforts to end genocide around the world.

On Wednesday night, the couple accepted the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s highest honour, the Humanitarian Award, during the organization’s 40th annual National Tribute Dinner, held virtually for the first time ever.

“We have said time and time again, ‘Never again,’ and we mean it,” George said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, accepting the award on behalf of himself and Amal, who is an international human rights lawyer in addition to a fellow humanitarian. “But the truth is, we’re not very good at it.”

The actor went on to cite recent and ongoing genocides and human rights atrocities in Rwanda, Armenia, Bosnia, Myanmar, Darfur, South Sudan, and against the Yazidis in Iraq and the Uyghurs in China.

“We fail more often than we succeed, and that’s part of the problem. I fail a lot more than I’d like to,” he said. “Doesn’t mean we don’t try, doesn’t that we don’t keep pushing that ball up the hill. These are never going to be easy solutions. But if we always remember the word ‘tolerance,’ that’s the key — tolerance for all races, tolerance for all religions. That’s what matters. That’s the most important part.”

The Clooneys were honoured for their work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice, as well as other human rights organizations. George also recently narrated the documentary “Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres”, produced through the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and soon to premiere on Netflix.