Showtime Previews New Comedy ‘Moonbase 8’ With Star-Studded Virtual Screening

Ahead of the premiere of “Moonbase 8”, Showtime and A24 hosted a star-studded virtual screening.

The preview featured a conversation with the comedy’s creators and stars Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, John C. Reilly, creator and director Jonathan Krisel and special guest, astronaut Mike Massimino.

Judd Apatow, Chance the Rapper, Chris Kattan, Taran Killam, Jordan Klepper, Nick Kroll, Justin Long, Natasha Lyonne, Kumail Nanjiani, Bob Odenkirk, Caroline Rhea, Sarah Silverman, Cobie Smulders, Wil Wheaton and many more also attended the screening, were treated to the first three episodes of the series and watched the in-depth convo between the cast.

Per the official synopsis, “Moonbase 8” is “set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, ’Moonbase 8′ follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.”

According to Armisen, the cast camaraderie on set was epic.

“We just wanted to work together. So, there was a real want there,” he said. “I even think we moved some stuff aside in our schedules to clear it out and make sure that we had that quality time together. We were like, let’s really do it. I hope and I think it shows in the scenes that we really do like being around each other.”

Heidecker adds, “I think also because we’re so close and we really make each other laugh and we really have a similar sensibility and sense of humour, the one thing we love is disharmony in the characters and conflict. And finding those little microaggressions, those things that these characters – as much as we can finish each other’s sentences in real life – these characters are not like that at all and we think that is really funny…we all just love playing in that comedy field.”

Reilly later joked, “I find that sometimes the more you get to know someone the less likeable they are. Tim comes off as a happy, go-lucky, comedian and then you get to know him and then you’re like – I don’t like this guy.”

“Moonbase 8” debuts Nov. 8 on Showtime.