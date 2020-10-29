KJ Apa Is Immune In COVID Pandemic-Inspired Thriller ‘Songbird’

The pandemic is far from over in KJ Apa’s new movie.

On Thursday, the first trailer premiered for the new thriller “Songbird”, the first feature film made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

STX Films

In the film, the so-called COVID-23 virus has mutated into a more deadly form and the world is under its fourth year of lockdown.

“Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression,” the official description reads.

“Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.”

STX Films

The film also stars Bradley Whitford, Demi Moore, Alexandra Daddario, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and OPeter Stormare.

“Songbird” is directed by Adam Mason, and produced by Michael Bay and the producers of “A Quiet Place” and “The Purge”.