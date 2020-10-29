George Clooney And Rande Gerber Insist ‘Halloween Isn’t Cancelled’ This Year, Reveal Spooky Casamigos Truck

Casamigos founders George Clooney and Rande Gerber are doing something special to celebrate Halloween this year, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The much-loved tequila brand is bringing the party to their guests, which over the years has included Justin Timberlake, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Gerard Butler, Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Lisa Rinna, Zoe and Lenny Kravitz, Larry David and many more.

Clooney, Gerber and Mike Meldman have found a way to bring the festivities to people’s homes, courtesy of the Casamigos Halloween truck, with the best bros being seen inside a custom-wrapped vehicle sipping tequila in a new clip.

Credit: Casamigos // Kevin Mazur for Casamigos

RELATED: Netflix Debuts First Trailer For George Clooney’s Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Midnight Sky’

Clooney jokes at the end of the video, “What are we doing for Christmas?”

The truck in question features a Halloween-themed image of Clooney and Gerber, and has planned stops at various friends of the brand around Los Angeles to drop off essentials for a Casamigos Halloween celebration – stay-at-home style.

Clooney also tells fans to get dressed up in their Halloween costumes, revealing whoever tags them in the best snaps will be getting a special visit from them.

The appointment-only experience has been created with safety as the first priority and every precaution has been taken to ensure the health of all guests and staff.

Credit: Casamigos // Kevin Mazur for Casamigos

RELATED: George Clooney Directing ‘The Tender Bar’ Movie Adaptation

Prior to each day, the truck will go through a deep cleaning from specialized cleaning staff to ensure every inch of the truck is properly sanitized and clean.

In addition, between each stop and group of guests, the truck will be subject to air purification and every touch point will be wiped down with disinfectant to make sure that all participants can enjoy the Casamigos Halloween Truck safely with peace of mind, a press release confirms.