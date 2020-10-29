6-Year-Old Boys Goes Viral With Awesome ‘ABCs’ Rap About Careers

An inspiring 6-year-old boy wants other kids to know that they can be anything they want to be when they grow up.

Little Sam White has reached viral status after rapping about a list of ambitious careers in his “You Can Be ABCs”.

The rap begins, “Ready? Let’s go! You can be an A, you can be an architect creating buildings that touch the sky.”

The youngster impressively rhymes about being an Intelligence officer and even a gastroenterologist during the two-and-a-half minute long clip.

Sam’s dad, Bobby White, who co-wrote the rap, can be seen dancing and clapping along to the beat in the background.

“I want Sam to know about all the amazing opportunities that are out there waiting for him,” Bobby told “Today”. “Kids learning early on to be passionate about careers sets them up to do better in school because they are working toward something.”

The video has now gone totally viral with almost 150,000 views on Youtube and over 330,000 Facebook shares.