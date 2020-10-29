Kevin Costner Says He’s Stuck And By Himself, Working In A Bubble: ‘I Can’t Fight My Way Back To My Family’

Kevin Costner says he should be “slapped” for the unique position he’s in, in life. Speaking to Andy Cohen on SirusXM Radio the father-of-seven reflects on living in a pandemic world.

“I’ve been away from home and if you think about the beginning of being an actor, you wonder if you’re ever gonna make it. Your family’s certain you’re never going to make a dime. And I would look at myself right now with all the economic advantages I have are there’s almost nothing I can’t do economically. I have the wherewithal to be anywhere I want. And yet with all that power, I can’t fight my way back to my family. I’m in this bubble here,” he explains, adding, “They can’t come to me. I can’t go to them. I’m two hours away, a first-class ticket, a private plane, whatever it is, and I can’t do it. And it’s a wall that’s been, that’s been thrown up against me and, and, and the things that, that I care so much about.”

Talking about his upcoming thriller movie with Diane Lane, “Let Him Go”, the Academy-Award winner adds that although he’s “lucky” to be working, he’s alone and frustrated being away from his family.

“I’m lucky to be working. I get that. I am, I’m lucky the script came across. I’m lucky it happened,” he admits. “I’m lucky that I work with Diane. I’m glad how the film turned out, but I, for a person that likes a level of control, I am stuck and I am by myself and I don’t like it. And there’s a lot of people worse off. I should be slapped for the unique position I’m in, in life. But if I didn’t say that the, the idea that I am this close to them, but I’m so far away, I can’t make it happen.”

The movie, “Let Him Go” set to be released on Nov. 6, 2020, stars Costner and Lane as a sheriff and his wife, who go looking for their only grandchild after losing their son. After being asked what his best piece of parenting advice would be the actor says, “I think you’ll miss out if you don’t get down and play with them.”

While talking to Lane and Costner, Cohen asks if viewers can expect to see them team up together again as Clark Kent’s parents in Zack Snyder’s upcoming Justice League. Lane laughs, asking, “Are we allowed to even talk about this? I can plead the fifth I don’t know.” And Costner gets a little lost saying, “I’m not even sure what Justice League is. Is that a movie?… You think I’m kidding, that, is that a Marvel thing?”

“Deep & Shallow” with Costner and Lane, hosted by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, will air on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET with rebroadcasts throughout the rest of the week.