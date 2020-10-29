Sam Heughan Talks Filming Love Scenes For ‘Outlander’ During COVID

Sam Heughan is discussing filming love scenes for “Outlander” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor talked about working on season six of the historical drama series, while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan“.

“Obviously with COVID, things have been delayed but we are definitely, definitely gearing up,” he revealed. “I’ve been in a few times for costume fittings. We’re gonna have to adapt. We’re gonna have to look at a new way of working around it, but we’re getting there. I’m excited to go back to work.”

Talking about the unusual new safety protocols that will be introduced for filming the show’s famous racy love scenes, Heughan said, “I guess I’ve got to stay two metres apart from my co-stars, so that could provide some really interesting love scenes. We’ll see!”

The Scottish star also spoke about taking up cycling during lockdown while talking to the hosts through a video link.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Heughan is the fan favourite to become the next James Bond.