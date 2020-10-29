Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ Submitted To Represent Canada In The Academy Awards’ International Feature Film Category

As 23 countries submit their nominations for the Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards, Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy” is set to represent Canada in the race.

To celebrate the submission, Mehta, who is already a past Oscar-nominee, joined her film crew this week for a Q&A about the film, which is based on the coming-of-age novel by Shyam Selvadurai.

“Shot on location and set in Sri Lanka in the ’70s and ’80s, ‘Funny Boy’ explores the awakening of sexual identity by a young boy named Arjie,” the official synopsis reads. “As political tensions escalate to a boiling point between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese, the boy comes of age in a society and family that doesn’t embrace differences outside of societal norms. The film chronicles Arjie’s struggle to find balance and self-love despite the absence of empathy and understanding.”

During the virtual chat, Mehta, who is the co-writer and director, said, “It is Brecht who said ‘Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it.’ We live in a world with borders, with divisions and differences.”

She continued, “But now more than ever, we need each other, we need love and compassion and togetherness. Funny Boy to me is about humanity and hope. It’s about holding up a flag of inclusion, in a world tethering towards an abyss of the great divide. David Hamilton and myself thank the jurors across Canada who saw fit to support our film ‘Funny Boy’. We thank Telefilm Canada who went the distance for us. CBC and Ontario Creates who gave much-needed support and encouragement. And special thanks to dear Shyam Selvadurai for his beautiful novel Funny Boy, and to our brilliant cast and crew. Last but not the least Ava DuVernay and ARRAY for believing in our film. But most of all I would like to thank Canada for standing fast in its embrace of diversity in a world torn by fear of the other.”

Mehta was previously nominated in the Best International Feature Film for her 2005 film, “Water”.

Movie buffs will have to wait until Feb. 3 to hear if “Funny Boy” nabs an official nomination in the category. The 2021 Oscars are scheduled for April 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, “Funny Boy” will premiere on CBS Gem on Dec. 3 and on demand on CBC Gem in Canada thereafter. It will air on Netflix outside of Canada as of Dec. 10.