Zack Galifianakis Was Blocked From Participating In Public COVID Campaign For Not Letting Donald Trump On ‘Between Two Ferns’

Donald Trump might still be a little sore at Zack Galifianakis.

According to a new report in the New York Times, the Trump administration had sought to spend $265 million on a “star-studded campaign to life American spirits” amid the pandemic, but a number of stars were deliberately not considered.

One of those stars blacklisted was Galifianakis, apparently because he didn’t have the U.S. president on his web series “Between Two Ferns”.

The NYT reported that “they sought to exclude celebrities who had supported gay rights or same-sex marriage or who had publicly disparaged President Trump. The actor Zach Galifianakis, for instance, was apparently passed over because he had declined to have Mr. Trump on his talk show ‘Between Two Ferns’.”

The show’s co-creator Scott Aukerman responded mockingly to the report that Trump had been refused an appearance.

“Refused to host President Trump on talk show” LOLOLOLOL https://t.co/Gtic4UqaFd — Scott Aukerman (@ScottAukerman) October 29, 2020

While Trump never appeared on “Between Two Ferns”, Galifianakis did conduct very awkward interviews with Barack Obama in 2014 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“When you see how well it works for Donald Trump, do you ever think to yourself, oh, I should be more racist?” the host asked Clinton at the time.