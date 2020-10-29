Sam Smith Screams In Pain Trying To Digest Death Wings

Sam Smith cannot handle the heat.

The musician was the latest on a star-studded guest list for First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”. The four-time Grammy-winner was challenged to eat 10 progressively spicier chicken wings while answering questions from host Sean Evans. Smith clearly felt the pain as displayed in the opening preview for the show.

“All these sauces by my side right now are just scaring me,” Smith told Evans at the beginning of the interview. “I hope I’m going to survive this.”

Smith put on a strong effort throughout most of the show; however, Da’ Bomb hot sauce got the better of them like it has many a “Hot Ones” guest.

“No, no, no, no. This isn’t fun now. Oh s**t,” they said before coughing multiple times. “No, no, no, no. That’s really f**ked… Oh that is horrible. That can’t get worst. That can’t get worst! Milk! Milk! Milk! I actually didn’t think it was going to be this bad. You’re going to have to wait a second. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God!”

Smith is set to release their third studio album, Love Goes, on Oct. 30.