Season 2 Of ‘Celebrity IOU’ Returns With More Renovations From Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney And Rainn Wilson

HGTV Canada’s blockbuster series “Celebrity IOU” returns to spotlight more jaw-dropping renovations from Hollywood A-listers, including Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson to help celebrities give back to people who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives.

The first four episodes of the new season, premiering on Dec. 14, will capture all the feels as HGTV Canada’s famous twins Drew and Jonathan Scott help the award-winning stars with the surprise home overhauls.

Roll out the red carpet because Celebrity IOU is back for a second season on Monday, December 14 at 10PM e/p! https://t.co/z84AHbyIQp pic.twitter.com/TsRk1QLoKV — HGTV Canada (@hgtvcanada) October 29, 2020

“’Celebrity IOU’ is so full of heart and just the kind of feel-good energy we all need right now,” said Jonathan. “The idea of giving back resonates with everyone—and, for us, working with these incredibly thoughtful celebrities is so uplifting.”

“Our passion is sharing the gift of home with others and we love being a part of these stories of pure gratitude,” added Drew. “In season one, we were blown away by how hands-on each celebrity was and season two is no different! Everyone is so dedicated because they’re doing this for people they love.”

This season will follow brothers Drew and Jonathan as they meet each celebrity at a renovation recipient’s home, ready to work together to create beautiful, customized spaces that reward mentors, friends, and family members.

In the first episode Zooey Deschanel and the Brothers reimagine a small home into an open concept floor-plan for her lifelong friend, a therapist and mom of two who always puts others before herself. Other projects in the season will include a drab backyard turned luxurious outdoor oasis and a cramped galley kitchen transformed into a dream space for cooking and entertaining.

Season two of “Celebrity IOU“ premieres on Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada and will stream live and on demand on the Global TV App, and on STACKTV with Amazon Prime Video Channels.