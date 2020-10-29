Sandra Oh And Awkwafina To Star As Sisters In New Netflix Comedy

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are joining forces for a new Netflix comedy feature.

The film, which has yet to receive a title, will see the powerhouse actresses star as two very different sisters who are attempting to mend their broken relationship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature follows a woman who likes to keep to herself but has her life turned upside down when her eccentric sister decides to help fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming a contestant on her favourite game show.

Awkwafina and Oh will double up as producers on the project alongside writer Jessica Elbaum and comedian Will Ferrell.

Awkwafina is also slated to feature in the new Marvel feature “Shang Chi”, as well as voicing the character of Scuttle in the upcoming live action “The Little Mermaid”.

Meanwhile, Oh is set for the fourth season of “Killing Eve”, along with voicing a character in Netflix’s new animated movie, “Over The Moon”.