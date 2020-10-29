Kanye West Launches Yeezy Christian Academy With Short Video

Kanye West is getting into the education game it seems.

West announced his Yeezy Christian Academy. Going the more traditional route with the promotion, Yeezy orchestrated a number of adorable children to recite the Academy’s mission statement.

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/GIlTHSCLJU — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

“Dear future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. We believe in our families. In our future, we will heal,” the statement reads. “Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let’s lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!”

The video demonstrates the responsibility citizens hold for the future of children in America, according to the press release.