Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Got Married In Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

According to the official Instagram account of the organization Meals on Wheels America, the couple said “I do” over the weekend in an “intimate ceremony.”

Sharing a cheeky image of the Staten Island Ferry, the words “Jost Married” are written in bold letters, the organization, which delivers meals to individuals at home who are unable to purchase or prepare their own meals, wrote, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.”

They added, “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

RELATED: ‘Black Widow’ Co-Stars Florence Pugh And Scarlett Johansson Talk ‘Sisterly Bonding’

The “Saturday Night Live” star and the “Black Widow” actress got engaged in May of 2019 after two years of dating.

RELATED: Colin Jost Tells Ellen He Wants ‘Weekend Update’ Co-Anchor Michael Che To Object At His Wedding To Scarlett Johansson

Last October, Johansson gushed about Jost’s proposal on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it. It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He’s got a lot behind that [‘Saturday Night Live’] news desk he’s hiding.”

“He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic,” she added. “I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still, it’s a beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”

Jost later confirmed to Andy Cohen that their original wedding plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is also not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together in one big group,” he said.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares daughter Rose, 6. This is the first marriage for Jost.