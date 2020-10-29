Judge Judy Sheindlin Is Moving To Amazon’s IMDb TV

Judge Judy Sheindlin is on her way to Amazon’s IMDb TV streaming service.

The 25th and final syndicated season of “Judge Judy” is currently airing. A nonstop ratings gobbler, “Judge Judy” averaged 8 million viewers across the first five weeks of its current season.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” said Sheindlin in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day.”

“I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium,” she added. “The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?”

The untitled courtroom series will air on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming platform.