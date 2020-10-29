Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies To Voters Waiting In The Rain

Paul Rudd is once again living up to his reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

On Thursday, the “Ant-Man” star took to the streets of Brooklyn to hand out cookies to people who were waiting to cast their early vote in the U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: ‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd Encourages People To Wear Masks In Hilarious PSA

Brooklyn: Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to people standing in line — in the rain — waiting to vote. I adore Paul Rudd…pic.twitter.com/fTlM3rmFT2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 29, 2020

“I want to say thank you for coming out and voting,” said Rudd, while handing the baked goods to people standing in line amid the pouring rain.

RELATED: Paul Rudd Responds To Robert Downey Jr’s Fantasy Football Taunt With A Black Sabbath Parody

The sweet gesture comes just weeks after the actor sat down for a video-chat with a teenage cancer patient.

“I am so touched that you wanted to speak to me. I’m the smallest Avenger there is, and that includes Tom Holland,” Rudd joked to Jasper, who is a patient at the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Australia.

RELATED: Paul Rudd Throws Shade At Chris Hemsworth’s Thor And Praises Tom Hanks In Conversation With Teenage Cancer Patient

Rudd also threw shade at some of his fellow Marvel superheroes, including Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, who “just has a hammer.”