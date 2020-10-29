Drew Barrymore Stars Alongside Herself In Wild New Comedy ‘The Stand-In’

Drew Barrymore is her own co-star in the first look at “The Stand-In”.

In the preview for the upcoming comedy, the actress, 45, stars as both Candy and Paula, a famous comedian and her hired “stand-in.”

Following a potentially career-ending scandal, Candy hires Paula, an aspiring actress, to take her place at rehab, interviews on famous talk shows and even on set of her upcoming movies.

Director Jamie Babbit, also known for directing “But I’m A Cheerleader”, chatted with E! News about the upcoming films, revealing he pitched the idea of the film on set of Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet”.

“The great thing about Drew is she really is a spontaneous, magical creature,” Babbit explained. “She got to go to a darker place [to] show her range. It was fun to see the two Drews battle each other out.”

Ellie Kemper, Michelle Buteau, Andrew Rannells, Michael Zegen and Holland Taylor also star.

“The Stand-In” will be released in select theatres, on-demand and digital starting Dec. 11.