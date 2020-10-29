‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon Denies Ray Fisher’s Accusation Of Changing Complexion Of Actor Of Colour

Ray Fisher is speaking out about alleged racist behaviour from Warner Bros. bosses while working on “Justice League”.

The actor has claimed that filmmaker Joss Whedon “ordered that the complexion of an actor of colour be changed in post-production” for the 2017 film.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the movie, made the accusations in a new interview with Forbes.

“What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of colour be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the colour of their skin tone,” Fisher said.

Furthermore, the star also claimed that Warner Bros. film bosses participated in “racist conversations” around the film.

He continued, “Prior to ‘Justice League’s’ reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained —on multiple occasions— by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures.”

Meanwhile, Fisher alleged that Whedon had many of the roles of colour minimized, including Zheng Kai’s Ryan Choi and Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West.

Addressing those who doubt his claims, he added, “You really have to ask yourself, what’s more plausible—that I would purposely torpedo my career by making statements about powerful figures in Hollywood, that, if untrue, could be easily refuted. OR a handful people in positions of power said and did terrible things in order to maintain that power during a massive corporate merger.”

Whedon took over directing “Justice League” from Zack Snyder who had to step aside for personal reasons. The much anticipated Snyder Cut will be released in 2021 and is expected to include the roles referenced above.

While Warner Bros. declined comment, Whedon is issuing a denial in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

“The individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false,” said Whedon.

“As is standard on almost all films, there were numerous people involved with mixing the final product, including the editor, special effects person, composer, etc. with the senior colourist responsible for the final version’s tone, colours, and mood,” he continued. “.This process was further complicated on this project by the fact that [original director] Zack [Snyder] shot on film, while Joss shot on digital, which required the team, led by the same senior colourist who has worked on previous films for Zack, to reconcile the two.”