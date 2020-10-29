Andrew Cuomo Reacts To Chelsea Handler’s Claims She ‘Never Heard From Him’ After Asking For A Date

Andrew Cuomo is clearing the air on those Chelsea Handler rumours.

The New York governor joined the ladies of “The View” on Thursday and promised he never ghosted the comedian, despite her claims.

According to Handler, she had asked him out on a date “a few months ago” and Cuomo agreed, but then she “never heard from him.”

Telling “The View” the day prior, Handler, 45, explained, “First of all, he’s like a big giant — he came in like the Incredible Hulk, right? We needed someone to come on the scene… We were so dehydrated for real leadership. Then he came on the scene, looking like this big, Italian hunk. He was like, ‘Wear a mask,’ I was like, ‘I’ll wear a mask, I’ll put a mask on every part of my body. I want to flatten your curve, and you can flatten my curve and then we can both apex together.”

But Cuomo, 62, has his own reasons for not responding to Handler’s request which can be heard at the 3:10 mark in the video above.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations about flattening the curve, but never quite that way,” he joked. “I’m a big fan of Chelsea’s and she is great. We have fun.”

“But on my dating life — I’m only dating in-state residents,” he added. “I’m dating New York residents. If Chelsea changes her residence then maybe we can work it out.”

Handler has yet to respond.