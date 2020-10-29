Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Has No Time For Guys Who Blew Her Off Before Her Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne stunned fans earlier this year after losing a whopping 85 pounds, and she opened up about how shedding those pounds changed her life when she appeared on Thursday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk”.

Joining the show virtually, Osbourne fielded a question from Carrie Ann Inaba.

“You’ve been on this [weight loss] journey for a few years as you’ve said, and I heard that there was a moment you were asked out seven times in one day and you turned them all down. How are you taking care of yourself when it comes to your love life?” she asked.

“Let’s just say, I’m having fun,” teased Osbourne.

“But you know what it was? It was all guys who I had shown interest in before, but had all made comments about, ‘She’s great, but she’s too fat,’ or ‘She’s great but…’ so it was all of those people that came back around. So I was like, no, no.”

Before embarking on her weight-loss program, however, Clarkson insisted she needed to prepare herself mentally.

“The mental transformation had to come first,” she explained.

“I did one year of therapy before I even committed to doing the surgery that I did, which was the gastric sleeve. And I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago,” Osbourne continued.

“So when I say, it’s not a quick fix, it’s not a quick fix,” she added. “You have to eat right; you have to work out. You have to do everything that you would normally do. It’s just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person that you’ve always wanted to be.”

As for why she decided to candidly discuss her weight loss, Osbourne offered a simple answer.

“I don’t want to be a liar,” she said. “I’m never going to be one of those people who wakes up with a brand-new face and is like, ‘Oh no, I just got new moisturizer.’ Everyone knows you’re a liar… show people that you can become and be whatever you want to be, whether it’s mentally, whether it’s physically, just own who you are.”

The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.