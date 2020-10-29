Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Update On Sister Britney Spears Amid The Pandemic: She’s Trying To ‘Stay Positive’

Jamie Lynn Spears is standing by her sister, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

The “Zoey 101” actress, 29, opened up about how she and her superstar sister, Britney Spears, are doing amid these unprecedented times.

According to Jamie Lynn, she’s ultimately thankful for the time with her family.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Says ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot Is Going To Happen ‘Even Faster Now’ After Re-Releasing Theme Song

Telling “Good Morning America”, she said, “The circumstances suck; you don’t want any type of pandemic to ever happen, but I will say the one thing that I’ve taken away from it — I was able to have this quality time with my family and with my children guilt-free.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Auditioning For ‘Twilight’ While Pregnant

On the topic of Britney, Jamie Lynn says, “She’s doing just like the rest of us. She’s trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year.”

She added, “I think that that’s kind of the theme of everyone right now.”

Jamie Lynn is mom to two daughters, 12-year-old Maddie and 2-year-old Ivey Joan.