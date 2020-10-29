Emma Corrin And Gillian Anderson Talk Playing Iconic Women In ‘The Crown’

The British Royal Family is about to be under the microscope once again as season 4 of the hit drama will be dropping on Netflix.

“The Crown” is a historical drama based on the events surrounding the royal family and with the newest season entering the ’80s, fans will get to know Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, who play the roles, respectively, spoke to Variety about taking on such iconic parts.

Corrin, 24, said it was “easier” to do this season without having any living memories of Diana as she would have been 1 and a half years old when Princess Diana died in August 1997.

RELATED: Emma Corrin Admits Pressure Of Playing Princess Diana On ‘The Crown’ Is ‘A Bit Terrifying’

“Growing up, my general impression was just how enamoured people were by her,” she said. “I had a sense of the tragedy of what had happened to her, and also I suppose her spirit that people speak of — her being this very generous, empathetic person who broke the mould of the royal family.”

Netflix

Diana will enter the show as a teenager and will grow into the People’s Princess, although behind the scenes dealing with bulimia.

“You can’t do justice to everything she was experiencing without including that,” Corrin said, adding that she did as much research as possible about eating disorders. “It was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that she was feeling.”

As for Anderson, her memory of Thatcher is much stronger as she moved to the United Kingdom the same year Thatcher took office.

“One of the things that I have found in playing historical characters is to put aside all preconceptions and opinions, particularly in regards to Margaret Thatcher,” Anderson said. “Because in making choices within scenes or within the arc of the series, one has to have a deep understanding of how they arrived to those decisions, how the character was able to take the actions and develop those attitudes and policies, in [Thatcher’s] case.”

Netflix

The new season will not only look at Thatcher’s professional life but her relationship with her husband and children.

However, both actresses agreed that playing Princess Margaret would have been “a lot of fun.”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Thinks Princess Diana ‘Expected To Join A Family’

“Margaret and Diana are quite similar in some ways, in their personalities…and being a bit of a rule-breaker,” Corrin added, while Anderson said, “She reminds me a lot of [‘A Streetcar Named Desire’s’] Blanche Dubois, who I played.”

Season 4 of “The Crown” drops on Netflix on Nov. 15.