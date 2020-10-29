Michael Myers Returns In New Trailer For Horror Sequel ‘Halloween Kills’

Just in time for Halloween comes a sneak peek at “Halloween Kills”, the latest fright flick from the enduring slasher franchise that began with 1978’s “Halloween”.

The new trailer offers a look at masked murderer Michael Myers, who’s in rare form as he slices and dices his way through another Oct. 31.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to reprise her role in this sequel to David Gordon Green’s 2018 reboot “Halloween”; while the film was originally slated to come to theatres this month, it’s being pushed back a full year.

I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait. https://t.co/hgpoGI2isX — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 8, 2020

In addition to Curtis, “Halloween Kills” also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kyle Richards, among others.

Curtis reacted via Twitter to news of the film’s delay, promising fans “it will be worth the wait.”

Look for “Halloween Kills” to scare its way into theatres on Oct. 15, 2021.