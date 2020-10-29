Jeff Daniels Narrates Anti-Trump Ad For The State Of Michigan

Jeff Daniels is taking a stand against Donald Trump.

“The Comey Rule” actor, 65, lends his voice to a brand new anti-Trump ad aimed at voters for Daniels’ home state of Michigan ahead of next week’s U.S. Presidental Election.

The commercial highlights the current economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you agree, please retweet. If you don't, retweet it twice. https://t.co/dom2GUIaL8 — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) October 27, 2020

“People talk a lot about Midwestern values,” Daniels narrates. “Here in Michigan, we live those values. Things like decency, honesty, and respect.”

He continues, “Here in Michigan, we don’t believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are… And we don’t think much of a man who disrespects women. In fact, we don’t think he’s much of a man at all.”

Daniels finished off the ad by revealing he voted for Joe Biden and hopes his fellow Michiganders to do the same.

The U.S. Presidental Election takes place on Nov. 3.