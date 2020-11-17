Karlie Kloss Confirms She And Husband Joshua Kushner Are Expecting Their First Child

Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child.

Following reports from People magazine that the model, 28, and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are set to become first-time parents in early 2021, Kloss confirmed the happy news on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In a sweet video post, she showed off her growing baby bump, captioning it, “Good morning, baby.”

“Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to Kloss told People magazine.

The insider added, “She will be the most amazing mother.”

The happy news comes just weeks after celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot in Oct. 2018.

Just last year, Kloss gushed about her big day, writing to Instagram, “365 ❤️.”

Kushner’s older brother is Jared Kushner, husband to President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Despite Joshua’s family ties, Kloss recently revealed to Andy Cohen that she voted “as a Democrat in 2016,” and, “I plan to do the same in 2020.”