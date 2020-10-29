Hailey Bieber Talks About If Justin Bieber Is ‘Picky’ About What She Wears

Hailey Bieber teamed up with Vogue to show what she wears in a week.

The model not only gave viewers an inside look at her closet, which included a “Bieber” monogrammed bag, she also spoke about life with husband, Justin Bieber.

Showing off a “New York look”, Hailey said she felt her black cashmere Bottega Veneta sweater would last her “20 years and it would never go out of style.”

Adding, “My kids can steal it from me.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Debuts Stripped-Down Version Of ‘Lonely’

Hailey also demonstrated a little black dress that she would wear for date night and if Justin has a say in her outfit choices.

“I think it is fun to get dressed up for date night and even get dressed up for each other and no one else,” she revealed.

“I wouldn’t say husband is too overly picky about anything I wear, I think he just feels that if I feel good in it, then he like it too.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Look Into Life In Quarantine In Trailer For New ‘Next Chapter’ Documentary

The couple recently purchased a $25.8 million Beverly Hills estate which will play backdrop for their new monthly dinner parties.

“We recently decided we are going to do a once a month pizza night at our house,” Hailey said while showing off a silk pyjama-esque set that she would wear while entering guests on the weekend.

“We have a no shoe rule in our house. I’ve never been too picky about shoes in the house but the husband doesn’t like it,” she added as flashed her bare feet.