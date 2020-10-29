Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K To Community Of ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter

One of the many memorable moments in “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” comes when the hapless Kazakh journalist (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) drops off his 15-year-old daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) at the home of babysitter Jeanise Jones.

Jones recently spoke with the New York Post, admitting she felt “beytrayed.”

“They told me it was a documentary for this young lady to understand she has rights and she can do whatever a man can do,” Jones told the Post.

“I’m feeling like she’s from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women,” she added. “I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it.”

As a result, Jones’ pastor, Derrick Scobey, set up a GoFundMe for her, revealing that Jones and her fellow church congregants had been praying for Tutar — thinking she was an actual person and not a fictional character.

“This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart,” wrote Scobey. “She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met. One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar anymore. She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $130,000 of the $100,000 goal.

Meanwhile, Cohen himself donated an additional $100,000 to Jones’ community in Oklahoma City, with People reporting that the Ebenezer Baptist Church — at Jones’ request — will distribute the funds for those needing shelter, food and other necessities.

“I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has,” Scobey told People of Cohen’s generosity. “Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”