Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez And More Cut From COVID PSA Shortlist By Trump Administration

Donald Trump’s administration had hired an advertising agency to create celebrity PSAs.

The PSAs were meant to brighten the spirits of Americans dealing with the pandemic and were set to be released before the election.

As published by the Washington Post, the $250 million ad was meant to “defeat despair and inspire hope” but has a “partisan” side to it as celebrities who were critical of Trump or his policies were excluded.

The suggested list of 274 celebrities was quickly narrowed down when the administration only approved 10.

Billie Eilish was “not a Trump Supporter” and “destroying our country and everything we care about,” an obtained document described.

Jennifer Lopez was also scratched off because she was critical of Trump’s immigration policies during the Super Bowl.

Director Judd Apatow was another celeb who didn’t make the cut because he “believes Trump does not have the intellectual capacity to run as President”.

Other names included Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, Jack Black and Johnny Depp.

The celebs to make it to the shortlist included Dennis Quaid, gospel singer CeCe Winans, Marc Anthony, Shulem Lemmer, Dr. Oz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Dwayne Wade and Enrique Iglesias.

Of those names, only Quaid, Winans and one other recorded interviews for the campaign but a document states that all “had withdrawn their consent for those interviews to be used.”