Kim Kardashian Gets Hologram Of Her Late Father Robert Kardashian For Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday has been all through the headlines and now it is once again after Kanye West gifted her a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim posted videos of the hologram on Twitter.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” she captioned one of the two clips.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly. You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl,” the Robert hologram said. “I look over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I am around like when you hear someone make a big peefee or when you make a big peefee.”

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Robert also danced to The Edsels “Rama Lama Ding Dong” and expressed how “proud” he is of Kim’s businesses and becoming a lawyer.

“You married the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West,” the hologram said before praising her motherhood skills.

Kim posted a second video of the full Robert.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Kim has been facing backlash for renting a private island where she flew out 30 family and friends to celebrate her milestone birthday. Many have called the move tone-deaf in the middle of a pandemic.