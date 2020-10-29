Twitter Fires Back After Lil Wayne Endorses Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ For Black Americans

By Brent Furdyk.

BET
BET

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, President Donald Trump has just won the endorsement of Lil Wayne for his proposed “Platinum Plan” to benefit Black Americans.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper tweeted on Thursday, accompanying a photo of himself with Trump, both giving a thumbs-up.

RELATED: 50 Cent Says He ‘Never Liked’ Donald Trump While Retracting Endorsement

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he continued.

According to Trump’s website, the proposed plan would include 3 million new jobs and increased home ownership opportunities in Black communities, in addition to increasing Black Americans’ access to capital by nearly $500 billion.

Following their meeting, the Trump campaign texted Lil Wayne’s words to Black supporters.

Lil Wayne isn’t the only rapper to support the proposal; Ice Cube has reportedly been working with the president on crafting the plan, and told “Fox News Sunday” that he is “not playing politics with this. I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt reacted with skeptical snark, referencing Paula Abdul’s animated dance partner in her 1989 “Opposites Attract” video.

The Roots’ Questlove also shared his reaction.

Rapper 50 Cent also weighed in, insisting he “would have never” posed for that photo.

Check out more Twitter reaction to this odd turn of events:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP