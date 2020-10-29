Twitter Fires Back After Lil Wayne Endorses Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ For Black Americans

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, President Donald Trump has just won the endorsement of Lil Wayne for his proposed “Platinum Plan” to benefit Black Americans.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper tweeted on Thursday, accompanying a photo of himself with Trump, both giving a thumbs-up.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he continued.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

According to Trump’s website, the proposed plan would include 3 million new jobs and increased home ownership opportunities in Black communities, in addition to increasing Black Americans’ access to capital by nearly $500 billion.

Following their meeting, the Trump campaign texted Lil Wayne’s words to Black supporters.

The Trump campaign just blasted this text out to Black supprters pic.twitter.com/NkVqhTxgEE — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 30, 2020

Lil Wayne isn’t the only rapper to support the proposal; Ice Cube has reportedly been working with the president on crafting the plan, and told “Fox News Sunday” that he is “not playing politics with this. I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt reacted with skeptical snark, referencing Paula Abdul’s animated dance partner in her 1989 “Opposites Attract” video.

Is MC Skat Kat still voting Libertarian? https://t.co/DUoRNZclX6 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 29, 2020

The Roots’ Questlove also shared his reaction.

What have I …what have I….what have I done to deserve this? — Fire Him (@questlove) October 29, 2020

Rapper 50 Cent also weighed in, insisting he “would have never” posed for that photo.

Weezy F baby and the F is for Fascism https://t.co/vtkIc8TOlP — 𝐜𝐳𝐚🎃🕸 (@creatorchar) October 29, 2020

This is unfortunate. — Breanna (@_breannacb_) October 29, 2020

Not the matching thumbs up I’m disgusted pic.twitter.com/QzoJjT7kSx — Get her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) October 29, 2020

our brother is lost and confused https://t.co/jC03lT2Avb — TotallyNotAj💫 (@TotallyNot_Aj) October 29, 2020

Done with you….. — Leegold (@leegold_lisa) October 30, 2020