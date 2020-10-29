LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Tired Of Hiding’ Her Psoriasis, Shares Candid Pics Of Skin Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes is opening about her painful skin condition, and insists she “tired of hiding.”

That’s why she’s written a candid new essay for the latest issue of Glamour about what it’s like to live with psoriasis.

Rimes has spoken about her psoriasis before, but has now decided that she’s “tired of hiding” it.

“Even though I’ve opened up, I’ve still kept hidden,” she writes in her essay. “And when you’re hiding your physical body, there’s so much that rolls over into your emotional and spiritual mental health. You feel like you’re holding yourself back — like you’ve been caged in.”

That increased openness is apparent in a series of nude photos she posed for while in the midst of an outbreak of the scaly red rashes all over her body.

As Rimes writes, she’d had the condition under control for years — until recently.

“All hell broke loose in the world — and inside of me, as I’m sure it did for so many other people amid this pandemic,” she continued.

“Suddenly I went from doing what I love, and being surrounded by people, to just hanging around the house in sweats. Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis, and with so much uncertainty happening, my flare-ups came right back,” she added.

Addressing the photos, she explained, “Will these photos change the way I live? Will I wear shorts out to the grocery store? I honestly don’t know. But what I do know is that it’s amazing how small we can keep ourselves. When you finally allow yourself to step outside of what you’ve been caging in, the whole world opens up. There’s freedom in even just putting one foot outside the door.”

The entire essay can be read over at Glamour.