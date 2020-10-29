LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Tired Of Hiding’ Her Psoriasis, Shares Candid Pics Of Skin Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes is opening about her painful skin condition, and insists she “tired of hiding.”
That’s why she’s written a candid new essay for the latest issue of Glamour about what it’s like to live with psoriasis.
Rimes has spoken about her psoriasis before, but has now decided that she’s “tired of hiding” it.
RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Recalls Being ‘Such A Little Kid’ In ‘Coyote Ugly’: ‘I Was So Awkward Still’
“Even though I’ve opened up, I’ve still kept hidden,” she writes in her essay. “And when you’re hiding your physical body, there’s so much that rolls over into your emotional and spiritual mental health. You feel like you’re holding yourself back — like you’ve been caged in.”
That increased openness is apparent in a series of nude photos she posed for while in the midst of an outbreak of the scaly red rashes all over her body.
View this post on Instagram
So much of my journey, both personally and within my creations, my new chant record and podcast coming out soon, has been excavating pieces that I’ve been hiding and bringing them to the light. It’s been and still is a journey of allowing them out and welcoming and reintegrating those fragments back into wholeness. Music has been my gift, and why I’m here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like. You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That's what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately. With today being World Psoriasis Day, I thought this would be the perfect time to share my story with @glamourmag, head to the link in my bio/ stories to read my full essay 💕 #worldpsoriasisday #psoriasis #psoriasisawareness #glamourmag #whatilivewith
As Rimes writes, she’d had the condition under control for years — until recently.
“All hell broke loose in the world — and inside of me, as I’m sure it did for so many other people amid this pandemic,” she continued.
“Suddenly I went from doing what I love, and being surrounded by people, to just hanging around the house in sweats. Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis, and with so much uncertainty happening, my flare-ups came right back,” she added.
RELATED: LeAnn Rimes Gets Candid About Her Struggles With Depression And Anxiety
Addressing the photos, she explained, “Will these photos change the way I live? Will I wear shorts out to the grocery store? I honestly don’t know. But what I do know is that it’s amazing how small we can keep ourselves. When you finally allow yourself to step outside of what you’ve been caging in, the whole world opens up. There’s freedom in even just putting one foot outside the door.”
The entire essay can be read over at Glamour.