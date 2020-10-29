Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Has A Slipped Disc And Tear In Spine Base

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has revealed that she suffered a back injury that puts her in excruciating pain every time the band dances.

The group just dropped their newest single “Sweet Melody”, and took fan questions on their reality television music competition “The Search”.

A fan asked if they were still recovering from the choreography after performing the song on the show (which can be seen above).

CPImages

“I recently found out I have a slipped disc and tear in the base of my back/spine and I die every time we dance. But it’s worth it,” Perrie announced.

Missing from Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson’s performance was bandmate Jade Thrilwall, who is currently in self-isolation. She joined the show virtually, where she continued her role as a mentor.