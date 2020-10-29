JoJo Mason Debuts Canadian Road Trip Video For ‘Chemical’

JoJo Mason is heading across Canada in his new music video for “Chemical”.

The multiple CCMA nominee dropped the video on Thursday night which sees highlights from coast to coast.

RELATED: Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown & More To Perform At 2020 CCMA Awards

“Chemical” is the lead single off of Mason’s freshly released EP Changes that came out on Oct. 9.

Earlier this year, Mason premiered an emotional cover of The Black Eyed Peas’ “Where Is The Love” in a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: JoJo Mason Debuts Emotional Rendition Of The Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Where Is The Love?’

“Ask yourself, now that you know, what are you gonna do about it? ‘Mixed emotions’ is an understatement. I am mad. I am hurt. I am angry. I am sad. BUT I am also hopeful. I am also grateful. And I am also excited,” Mason wrote in a letter to fans.