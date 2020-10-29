Keke Palmer Unveils All-Star Music-Video PSA Urging Young People To ‘Actually Vote’

Keke Palmer has a musical message for young Americans old enough to vote: get off your butts and head to the polls.

On Thursday, the “Hustlers” star released a new music video/PSA titled “Actually Vote”, making sure that young people grasp the importance their vote carries at this critical time in history.

“Young people like to talk that big talk / Young people are the biggest voting bloc / You can only make a change if you check that damn box,” Palmer sings in the new track, written by Finneas O’Connell, “Dear Evan Hansen” composers Pasek and Paul, and Kaleena Zanders.

RELATED: Keke Palmer Addresses Speculation Her Outspokenness At BLM Protests Led To ABC Axing Her Show

Palmer is joined by an array of celebrities in brief cameos, including Ilana Glazer, Bella Thorne, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Julianne Moore, all of whom are as tired as Palmer of “that clown politician running his mouth on my damn television.”

The entire video can be seen in the video above.