Jonas Brothers Release Cute Holiday Track ‘I Need You Christmas’

The Jonas Brothers are getting fans in the holiday spirit with their new track “I Need You Christmas”.

The cute lyrics include, “I need you Christmas/Oh how I miss you the most. Greetings from loved ones/And lovers under mistletoe.”

Seasons change,

Come and go,

But there’s one thing I know… I Need You Christmas is out now ❄️🎁🎄https://t.co/9uESDUGokB pic.twitter.com/3Jv8glkZBX — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 30, 2020

The band — which consists of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas — shared an array of throwback and recent snaps on social media as they released the song, posting: “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to.

“The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times.”

“For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree,” they added on Instagram.

“Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us.”

This isn’t the first Christmas track the group have released, with them also dropping “Like It’s Christmas” around this time last year.