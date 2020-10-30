Kim Kardashian Dresses As ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin For Halloween As North Sings The Viral TikTok

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Kim Kardashian West took her obsession with the Netflix “Tiger King” documentary to the next level on Thursday night. The 40-year-old reality star went full Carole Baskin in a group Halloween costume with her four kids, who were dressed as tigers, and her bestie Jonathan Cheban, who went all-out as Joe Exotic.

Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the look, which featured her in a long blonde wig, purple flower crown, leopard-print top and jeans.

Her four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, all rocked tiger face paint and costumes. And Cheban wore a blonde mullet wig, fake mustache, white pants and bold sequin shirt.

Kardashian and North had some fun with the viral TikTok video, which is set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”.

“Carole Baskin!” Kardashian says in a thick southern accent.

“Killed her husband, whacked him!” North replies.

After several videos, Kardashian turns the camera on herself and asks, “Alright guys, can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?”

“Of course you can,” North replies, sounding annoyed.

As Kardashian tries to wrangle her tigers, she shouts to Cheban in the other room, jokingly saying, “Joe, let’s go! Joe, come on! Literally, I’m going to kill you.”

The group posed outside next to a giant cage for photos.

In another video, Cheban as Exotic quips, “The whole family’s here. Except your husband, Carole. Oh, where is he?”

The reality stars are making joking references to the theory that Baskin, who recently appeared on this season of “Dancing With the Stars”, actually killed her late husband, Don Lewis — a claim she has vehemently denied.

In fact, back in March when the show was at the height of its popularity, Kardashian tweeted asking fans if they thought Baskin had, in fact, been responsible for her husband’s death.

At the time, Baskin’s current husband, Howard Baskin, posted a video in which he directly addressed the KKW Beauty founder.

“I doubt if Kim will see this video, but if she were to come and spend an hour with Carole I know she would have her answer and I know what it would be,” Howard said, adding, “Of course we would welcome her visiting if she wanted to.”

Kardashian never publicly replied to him or to a subsequent tweet from Big Cat Rescue.

For more, watch the clip below:

MORE FROM ET:

‘Tiger King’: Carole Baskin’s Husband Invites Kim Kardashian to Big Cat Rescue

Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body: ‘This Is 40’