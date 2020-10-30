Chris Evans Tells Kimmel That Donald Trump Twice Refused To Work With Him On Political Education Project

Donald Trump wasn’t interested in working with Captain America.

On Thursday, Chris Evans appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about his project A Starting Point, a bipartisan effort to educate the public on civic engagement and politics.

A number of celebrities and politicians recorded video messages for the project earlier in 2020, but one important figure was missing: Donald Trump.

Kimmel asked Evans whether he had approached the U.S. president about participating in A Starting Point.

“You gotta. You gotta do it… I shouldn’t say it that way,” Evans said. “No, I asked him, and he said no. He said no twice, and so it’s like, ‘Well, I did my part.'”

Later in the interview, Evans talked sports, revealing that he didn’t even watch the final game in the World Series earlier this week.

“I don’t know what it is, 2020 has kinda kicked my a**,” he said. “I’m normally a big sports guy. I’m a little preoccupied with politics these days.”