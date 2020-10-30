Idris Elba To Release New Track ‘No More Looking Back’

Idris Elba is back with a new track.

As well as being an award-winning actor, Elba is a keen DJ and just revealed on Twitter he’s set to release a new single in January titled “No More Looking Back”.

Defected Records shared a clip of the star performing the track, which he recorded with Steffanie Christi’an and Inner City. In the video, Elba dances along to the music in an empty room.

The label posted:

.@kevinsaunderson: "Working with @idriselba here in our studio at the family home was a true pleasure, we hit it off so well and gelled from the get-go. Idris came to us with a great idea so we were already inspired & it flowed nicely after discussing ways to develop the track." — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) October 30, 2020

Acting and DJing aside, Elba has been speaking out about climate change and recently joined his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba to reveal what people can do to make a difference.

The couple, who are ambassadors for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), chatted with Liz Bonnin for BBC Radio 5 Live’s new podcast “What Planet Are We On?” about the Earth and using their platforms to highlight climate change.

RELATED: Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman And More Stars To Read Adult Bedtime Stories In ‘A World of Calm’ Series

Elba said: “There is definitely something that we can all do. You are doing it now, listening to this. There is hope.”