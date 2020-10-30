‘Today’ Show Hosts Celebrate Best Of Broadway With Show-Stopping Halloween Tribute

COVID-19 might have cancelled live theatre but “The Today Show” is taking audiences back for just one night.

In a loving musical tribute, “Today” hosts don costumes as iconic characters from some of the most popular Broadway classics for Halloween.

The show begins with Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones who take viewers on a trip to “Chicago” as jailbirds Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Powerful Essay: ‘We Must Save Broadway’

They start the tribute in high energy with a show-stopping dance number.

This sets the stage for the next performer who is “not throwing away his shot”.

Craig Melvin wows with his rendition of Alexander Hamilton from the hottest musical ticket “Hamilton”.

The founding father is soon joined by Al Roker playing a campy King George from the same production who struts about the stage.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Return To Broadway

The show skyrocketed in popularity again when it hit the Disney+ streaming service in July.

The showcase then takes on a more somber note as Jenna Bush Hager takes the stage.

Lip-syncing to the power ballad “Memory” from “Cats”, she gives an emotional performance as Grizabella.

Last, but not least, the show visits one of the biggest Broadway titles ever as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are “defying gravity”.

RELATED: Princess Diana Musical ‘Diana’ To Premiere On Netflix Ahead Of Its Broadway Reopening

Guthrie puts on the unmistakable green makeup of Elphaba and Kotb wears Glinda’s bouncy blonde curls from “Wicked”.

The duet wrap up the performance as all the hosts come out for a final curtain call.

After the show, the stars share a look at how they put together the amazing performance.

They reveal they had a little help from the musicals’ actors, including the original Elphaba Idina Menzel, the original George Washington, Chris Jackson, and the Broadway revival’s Roxie Hart, Rita Wilson.

We danced. We sang. We even got encouragement from Broadway stars! Take a look behind the scenes of our #HalloweenTODAY extravaganza. pic.twitter.com/csTg6qyCIx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 30, 2020

The original Glinda from “Wicked”, Kristin Chenoweth, also had a chance to phone in and react to Kotb’s turn in the corset. “You were perfect,” she gushes and calls the host a “princess”.

.@KChenoweth, who was the original Glinda in “Wicked,” surprises @hodakotb Kotb and @JennaBushHager during the best of Broadway Halloween show. #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/svARqyP8RB — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 30, 2020

Broadway shut down in mid-march due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to extend its closure until May 2021.

For the tribute, however, different costume shops, makeup artists from the shows, and production staff from Broadway opened up again to help the hosts put the episode together.