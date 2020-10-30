Paris Jackson Unveils Music Video For Debut Solo Single ‘Let Down’

Paris Jackson is stepping out on her own.

On Friday, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson released her debut solo single, “Let Down”, along with an accompanying music video executive-produced by Eli Roth and directed by Meredith Alloway.

The new single is Jackson’s first solo release for Republic Records, and the first release from her upcoming debut album, Wilted.

Written by Jackson and produced by Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, “Let Down” showcases Jackson’s affinity for folk-pop, written about her recent breakup from boyfriend (and musical partner in their duo the Soundflowers) Gabriel Glenn.

Republic Records

RELATED: Paris Jackson Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

“Asserting herself as a creative chameleon, the track shows yet another side of the singer,” notes a press release for the new single. “Glassy acoustic strumming gives way to her lilting delivery as the soundscape envelopes airy synths and lithe guitar leads. Pensive lyrical poetry takes hold as Paris paints a picture of ‘eyes painted black, tragic paperback,’ before she admits, ‘You were my all, and now, I fall to the ground.'”

Describing the release of her first solo single, Jackson said: “I feel so many emotions. I’m excited, I’m nervous, mostly grateful and happy… The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it’s awesome. It’s a gift, it’s a blessing.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Seeks Answers As Her Relationship With Gabriel Glenn Comes To A Crossroad In Season Finale Of ‘Unfiltered’

Paris Jackson’s album Wilted will drop Nov. 13.