Saweetie Wins Halloween As She Transforms Into All 3 Destiny’s Child Members In Epic ‘Bootylicious’ Video

Saweetie just won Halloween.

The rapper recreated Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” music video, dressing as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams in their famous pink outfits.

She used the hashtag “#saweetaween” in her post. The epic vid has been viewed almost two million times in less than 12 hours.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper, even channelled all three group members for her version of the single’s cover.

The musician posted:

I don’t think you ready for this jelly! pic.twitter.com/SaeNEU2hbo — babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) October 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Saweetie’s efforts were quickly praised on social media. See some of the reaction below.

Saweetie killed the Destiny’s Child video 🔥🔥🔥 — 🌓King Tasha 🔮 (@TashaTalks_Alot) October 30, 2020

Saweetie look better than the whole Destiny’s Child — #DOOBIE (@SladeDaMonsta) October 30, 2020

Saweetie ATE that Destiny’s Child shoot — Jeremy Cousar (@Jeremycousar) October 30, 2020

It’s not even Halloween yet but Saweetie slayed TF Destiny’s Child costume! 🔥💞🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/njkx85eVOy — Ayydé™ (@idayallday) October 29, 2020

@Saweetie Halloween post of Destiny’s child was 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jadey ✨ (@JDIAMONDX3) October 30, 2020

SAWEETIE AS ALL THREE MEMBERS OF DESTINY’S CHILD!!! MY FUCKING BRAND pic.twitter.com/iDemndR7jO — 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒂 🖤 (@timabigpretty) October 29, 2020

I think Saweetie nailed this Destiny’s Child look pic.twitter.com/jOq7FZ2lFU — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 29, 2020