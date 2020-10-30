Saweetie Wins Halloween As She Transforms Into All 3 Destiny’s Child Members In Epic ‘Bootylicious’ Video

By Becca Longmire.

Twitter/Saweetie

Saweetie just won Halloween.

The rapper recreated Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious” music video, dressing as Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams in their famous pink outfits.

She used the hashtag “#saweetaween” in her post. The epic vid has been viewed almost two million times in less than 12 hours.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper, even channelled all three group members for her version of the single’s cover.

The musician posted:

Unsurprisingly, Saweetie’s efforts were quickly praised on social media. See some of the reaction below.

