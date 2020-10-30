Ellen DeGeneres Is All Dressed Up As Her Favourite Superhero For Halloween

Nurses are the real superheroes in Ellen DeGeneres’s world.

On Friday, the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is celebrating Halloween in style, with spooky decorations, costumes, and more.

“I’m dressed as my favourite superhero,” she tell the audience. “I’m a nurse.”

DeGeneres then shows off her white nurse uniform, complete with superhero cape and a Superman crest.

“I think all nurses are superheroes. Their superpower is going 48 hours without sleep,” she jokes. “Now more than ever, we’re realizing who the real superheroes are. People like nurses and teachers, they’re all essential workers.”

The host adds that nurses should be celebrated as heroes, and teenagers should have posters of them on their bedroom walls.

Also on the show, DeGeneres sends her producer Average Andy to a drive-in haunted hayride in Los Angeles.

“I was 100 per cent positive I wasn’t going to be doing anything haunted-related this year, obviously because of the pandemic,” Andy says, before explaining that DeGeneres and her staff had found the COVID-compliant hayride, adding, “Sickos.”

Right off the bat, as Andy is introducing the segment, a person in a werewolf costume bursts out behind him, scaring him big time.

Andy then gets into his car, only to have creatures surround him and with frightening sounds and more.